Employability Minister visits Brechin

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Employability and training, visited Brechin recently to present certificates to six apprentices

Mr Hepburn visited Forster Group to award the apprentices who had completed the new qualification, Roof Tiling in New Build SVQL2.

The innovative programme was developed by Neil McIvor, Forster’s Construction Director, through collaboration with industry, the National Federation of Roofing Contractors and the Construction Industry Training Board, as the company, that currently roofs one in five new build homes in Scotland, realised that the traditional apprenticeship model no longer met the needs of the industry.

Mr McIvor said: “The two year Modern Apprenticeship combines on-the-job learning with off-site training at Forster’s Skills Academy in Brechin.”

Two two-year pilots are currently underway, one at South Lanarkshire College and one at Forster in Brechin, with 24 apprentices coming from all over Scotland.

The programme will be augmented when the Construction Learning Centre at nearby Brechin Community Campus opens in September 2017. It will deliver a range of learning opportunities to school pupils and learners in the local construction and engineering community. Embedding the learning hub within the community campus will provide opportunities for integration, resource and knowledge-sharing.

Mairi Evans, Angus North and Mearns MSP, said: “It was great to welcome the Cabinet Minister for Employability and Training to Brechin to see the fantastic work carried out by Forster Group in training its apprentices. Forster are leading the way on training our young workforce and Angus will hugely benefit from a purpose-built training unit on the site of the new Brechin Community Campus.”