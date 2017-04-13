Forfar company nominated for ‘Employer of the Year’

Forfar based manufacturers Strathmore Foods has been shortlisted as finalists in the annual Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

Hoping to claim the award for Employer of the Year, Strathmore Foods managing director Julie Nisbet said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be announced as a finalist in this year’s awards.

“It’s a brilliant achievement and I’m delighted we’re being recognised in such a prestigious category.”

The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards is the event of the year for the Food & Drink industry and recognises businesses and individuals in Scotland leading the way with innovation, enterprise and quality.

Most commonly known for its McIntosh of Strathmore brand, Strathmore Foods is a family owned business, proud to invest in the upskilling of staff throughout the organisation.

Julie continued: “Our application for the awards was based on our commitment to staff training.

“Our Health & Safety Manager and training team worked to identify any gaps in training throughout the organisation and devoted time to our workforce.

“The main benefits from this training project is our workforce itself. As well as being more efficient, productive and innovative the trained staff would appear to be far happier in the jobs and morale is very high, reflected in the high staff retention the business is seeing”

This commitment to training and staff development has landed Strathmore Foods a finalist position in the Food & Drink Awards for only the second time ever, with the team joining a whole host of Scottish Food & Drink companies at the event on Thursday, May 18 at the EICC, Edinburgh.