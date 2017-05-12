MSP calls on Angus businesses to apply for environment awards

A local MSP is calling on businesses in Angus to apply for the Scottish Environment Awards 2017.

Nominations for the VIBES — Scottish Environment Business Awards 2017 are now open.

The awards recognise and reward good environmental practices that reduce the negative impact on the environment whilst providing economic benefits to the business.

VIBES Awards are open to any Scottish based business, including social enterprises, that contribute to the sustainable development of Scotland.

There are nine award categories in total: with the following award categories available: Innovation, Hydro Nation, Management, Transport, Environmental Product or Service, Green Teams, Circular Economy and Micro-Business Award.

Graeme Dey MSP is urging local businesses in Angus to put themselves forward.

He said: “There are businesses across the local area that pride themselves on their environmental practises.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for those businesses in Angus South to come forward and gain the recognition they deserve!

“The VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards do great work to encourage businesses to improve their environmental performance, by recognising those businesses at the forefront of our wiser sustainable development goals.”

The VIBES - Scottish Environment Business Awards are given a high profile ceremony at the end of the year, providing a valuable opportunity to have the success of your business widely recognised.

The awards are RSA accredited, which means that winners are considered for the prestigious European Business Awards for the Environment (EBAE) that are held every two years.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 26.

Businesses can visit www.vibes.org.uk/apply where you can find out more information.