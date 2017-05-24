O2 to launch 4G in Brechin

Brechin mobile users on the O2 network will soon have access to 4G, after the company announced plans to launch the service in the area.

The successful implementation of the 4G network will allow customers to experience a new level of high speed mobile internet.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Brechin will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet. They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling. For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

In addition to the launch of 4G, O2 is upgrading its 2G and 3G network in the area as part of its network modernisation programme.

Works are due to start on June 2 and will be completed by June 6.

Customers may experience intermittent service during the work – O2 recommends using their TU Go app which will allow its customers to make and receive calls on any wifi-connected device.

More information can be found here: http://www.o2.co.uk/apps/tu-go