Police investigate Guthrie Castle allegations

Guthrie Castle and gardens. Picture by Wallace Ferrier

Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries at Guthrie Castle, after allegations a former staff member had double booked events, and taken deposit money.

The allegations have appeared on social media, with many posts urging bride and grooms to contact the venue.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is aware of the matter and carrying out enquiries.”

Guthrie Castle has asked anyone who booked a wedding or event with them, to get in touch.

A message on their website reads: “Anyone who has booked for a Wedding or Event with Guthrie Castle. Kindly contact us at 01241 828691.”

Guthrie Castle has been contacted for a comment on the matter.