Robertson Group get gold awards for Angus projects

An infrastructure firm that helped two Angus community campuses and a primary school has received a record number of awards.

A total of fifteen Robertson Group projects were honoured in Edinburgh and Manchester at the National Site Awards, operated by the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS).

Six sites were honoured with the highest accolade, a Gold award. Five of the six projects were in the education sector, with Robertson Central winning for Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath in North Uist and Robertson Tayside awarded for Timmergreens Primary School in Arbroath, Baldragon Academy in Dundee and Forfar and Brechin Community Campuses.

Also receiving a Gold award was the ongoing restoration of Perth Theatre, one of Scotland’s oldest repertory theatres. The landmark project, led by Robertson Tayside, will see the theatre restored to its former splendour.

Derek Shewan, chief operating officer, Robertson Group, said: “It’s a wonderful achievement to be honoured for such an outstanding number of projects across our construction businesses.

“It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees in adhering to the highest industry standards across our sites, while acting as ambassadors of considerate construction across the country.”

Other sites awarded were Cityheart UHI Student Accommodation Inverness, which received Silver, with St Ninian’s Primary School in Stirling, Albyn School Science and Engineering Building in Aberdeen, Sidlaw View Primary School and Harris Academy in Dundee and Glasgow Caledonian University Heart of the Campus all taking home Bronze.

Two further projects, Workington Leisure Centre and Talbot House Nottingham, were honoured at the National Site Awards ceremony in Manchester.

In 2015, Robertson received Associate Membership status with the Considerate Constructors Scheme.