Travelodge considering Montrose expansion

Travelodge has announced its looking at 21 new hotel sites in Scotland - including one in Montrose.

The new sites are part of plans to grow its network in Scotland, and would represent an investment value of £100m for third party investors and could create over 400 new jobs.

Should Travelodge expand in to Montrose, it would be the town’s first branded hotel.

The announcement was made today at the opening of Peterhead Travelodge which is the also the town’s first branded hotel.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The value hotel market continues to go from strength to strength in Scotland, boosted by ever more cost-conscious businesses looking to reduce travel costs and the growth in independent leisure travel. To meet this growing demand, we have started the search to find 21 suitable sites across Scotland, where we can build a new Travelodge hotel.

“This includes Montrose, which is particularly exciting as we could make history by being the town’s first branded hotel.

“This expansion, together with the £7m we have already invested in upgrading all of our hotels in Scotland, will help continue the on-going transformation of Travelodge into a high quality, low cost brand for both business and leisure travellers.”