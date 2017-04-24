Car Treasure Hunt in aid of young carers

Montrose Rotary Club and Montrose Emergency Services Group (MESG) are holding an Adventure Car Treasure Hunt in aid of the young carers from Angus Carers on Saturday, May 13.

While keen to emphasise “that it is not a race”, they are inviting everyone to join them in an adventure car treasure hunt with a difference. Teams follow the clues to take part in fun and family events at up to 10 interactive locations throughout the Montrose area. If you wish to enter, a maximum of four persons per car, then register your unique team name with MESG or Montrose Rotary on Facebook or, alternatively, attend on the day. The cost is £20 per vehicle and starts at Union Park, Montrose between 2-3pm.

Colin Den-McKay from Montrose Rotary said: “Young carers are children and young people under the age of 18 who help to look after or support a member of their family due to physical or learning disability, mental illness, physical illness, drug and alcohol problems or may be chronically or terminally ill. Please join us and support this very worthwhile cause.”

Ally Hutchison of the MESG added: “The person the young carer looks after might be their mum, dad, brother, sister, grandparent or any other person close to their family. They may look after the person all by themselves or they may help someone else. Many young people don’t even realise that they are a young carer.”

Angus Young Carers is part of the Angus Carers Centre, a local charity established in 1996 and which is part of the Princess Royal Trust for Carers network.