Celebrating food and drink success

Haggis manufacturers, bakeries and breweries are among 47 food and drink manufacturers who will be raising a glass on Hogmanay after securing funding from the Scottish Government during a landmark year for the sector.

In 2016 the Scottish Government’s Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation (FPMC) grants channelled almost £20 million directly into food and drink producers, boosting growth across the industry.

This was another record breaking year for Scotland’s Food and Drink with latest figures showing a turnover of £14.4 billion for 2014. The food manufacturing sector in particular is thriving with turnover growing at twice the rate of the UK average, increasing by 43 per cent since 2008.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, said: “Scotland’s Food and Drink is internationally renowned and has long been a standout sector within our economy. This year is no different as we continue to see it delivering phenomenal growth, new jobs, increased wealth and helping attract people to the country.

“This year has been another landmark year for our food and drink industry, however we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to do all we can to support the growth of Scotland’s Food and Drink and the vital contribution it makes to our economy.

“This year we have taken significant strides in unlocking the growth potential in Scotland’s small to medium producers. We have announced 47 more successful recipients of the Food Processing Marketing and Co-operation grant scheme which will boost sector growth and expand the reputation of the industry.

“In addition we this year we launched Connect Local, a new £3 million programme which will strengthen the local supply chain by building connections between local producers and entrepreneurs, micro-businesses and SMEs and offer specialist advice for enterprises with limited experience of marketing local food and drink.

“We have also taken further steps in our vision to transform Scotland into a Good Food Nation by 2025 by announcing the first successful recipients of Good Food Nation funding, which aims to improve Scotland’s food culture and advocates the importance of good food to public health and wellbeing, environment and quality of life.

“There is no better way to way to see in the New Year than by sampling some of Scotland’s wonderful produce, and I would encourage everyone to do so in order that we can help our food and drink sector to continue to grow in 2017.”