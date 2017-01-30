Charity cut-athon raises over £3000

A 24-hour busy spell was warmly welcomed by Brechin hairdresser Marie Church, who was holding a charity cut-athon at her salon.

Taking place at Grum’d on the High Street, Marie and Linda Cook were cutting hair from noon on Saturday, January 28, until noon the next day.

The event raised over £3000, and will be divided between Ward 32 of Ninewells Hospital, Maggie’s Centre and the charity ‘Look Good, Feel Better’.

Marie arranged the event to support her friend Geraldine Williams who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2016.

Geraldine and her husband Ed were at the salon from start to finish, making the coffee and sweeping the floor. Geraldine said she was “blown away by all the support”.

Local musicians turned up to provide entertainment, and businesses supplied food, drink and raffle prizes.

Anyone wishing to donate to this worthy cause can do so at http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/geraldinewilliams-1.

See this week’s Brechin Advertiser for more.