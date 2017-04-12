Council says Brechin Bridge repairs to be carried out ASAP

A second road traffic collision recently forced the closure of Brechin Bridge, after more damage was caused to the A-listed structure.

The stone, two-arch bridge was first damaged on Sunday, February 19, when the parapet was struck by a car and a section of the brickwork was seriously damaged.

However, Angus Council was alerted by Police Scotland at 11.30pm on April 5, to a second incident which had further damaged the bridge and they were forced to close it for a period of time and put in diversions from Kinnell crossraods via the A934 to Montrose and back along the A935.

A bridge engineer was called out to fully assess the damage and the bridge was briefly reopened on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that a man had been charged following the incident on April 5.

She said: “The male driver of the car has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The damage to the bridge following the collision in February.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The bridge is currently open, with temporary barriers in place.

“This has reduced the road width to 3.2m, at the bridge, so wide vehicles should check the route before travelling.

“A contractor is on site with a view to carrying out repairs as soon as possible.

“It will be necessary to close the road at the bridge when this takes place.

“An alternative route for vehicles and pedestrian/cyclist access will be maintained at all times.”