Angus man to stand trial over alleged abduction

A man was allegedly violently abducted before fleeing for his life through a “fast flowing river”, a court was told.

Shane Lomond is to stand trial accused of a violent attack and abduction on Dylan Ferguson in a rural area of Angus last year.

It is alleged Lomond first drove a Vauxhall Astra van at Mr Ferguson, accelerating at him and causing him to take “evasive action” to avoid being run over.

Lomond is then said to have pursued Mr Ferguson and confronted him before abducting him and demanding he get in the vehicle before “compelling” him to do so.

Prosecutors say Mr Ferguson was threatened with violence and placed in a state of fear and alarm for his safety while he was “detained against his will”.

He was then allegedly punched on the head by Lomond and conveyed in the van across “various roads in an unknown location”.

Mr Ferguson is then said to have, “in fear for his safety and in an attempt to escape”, opened the door of the van and “fled by crossing a fast flowing river all to his injury and danger of his life”.

Lomond, 28, of Rickets Court, Edzell Woods, Angus, denies charges on indictment of abduction, resisting arrest and assault allegedly committed on May 3 and May 4 last year.

Defence advocate Johnathan Crowe told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There is a large amount of preparation required in this case.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in May and ordered Lomond to appear at a pre-trial hearing next month.