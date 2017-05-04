Angus woman narrowly avoids Spanish holiday scam

An Angus woman has issued a warning after she nearly fell victim to a scam telling her she was due nearly £10,000 compensation from a bankrupt holiday firm.

Carnoustie resident Davina Braithwaite was contacted earlier this week by a lady who purported to be a representative of the Spanish judicial system, informing her that she had £9600 of compensation tied up in the courts.

Apparently the compensation was due to a Spanish holiday firm going bust and in order to unlock this money Davina would have to make a payment of £960.

First Davina was asked to pay by credit card, but not having one, she was then given an account number for a bank transfer and today (Thursday) she went to make the payment.

Davina said: “I thought that was a wee bit iffy.

“I went to the bank and they took one look at the number, went away to check it and came back and said - ‘that is a big scam Davina’.”

Fortunately the staff at the Broughty Ferry branch of Royal Bank of Scotland had spotted the fraud and Davina did not ultimately fork over any money.

She continued: “I just want to warn people to be very, very careful.

“To be honest, it did sound like it was going through the courts in Spain because I have booked holidays in Spain and one of those companies had tried to get money off me three days before.”