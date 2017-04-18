Appeal after car vandalised

An appeal has been launched by Police in Brechin, after a car was vandalised last week.

The incident, in which a white Mini Clubman was vandalised at Gallowhill, took place sometime between 4pm hours and 8.30pm hours on Monday, April 10.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident can they please contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak with a local officer, quoting Crime Reference number CR/008950/17.