Appeal after man exposes himself in Brechin

Police Scotland is making enquiries after a man indecently exposed himself towards a 25-year-old woman in Market Street, Brechin at about 4.30pm on Monday (February 6).

A police spokesperson said: “The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years-old, about five feet seven inches tall, of large build, wearing a black peaked cap, a plain black bomber jacket and faded denim jeans.

“Anyone who was in the area of Market Street or Swan Street at the time and has information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number CR/3321/17.”