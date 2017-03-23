Attempted break-in in Brechin

Police Scotland is seeking information in relation to an attempted break-in to a garage at the rear of Drumachlie Park, Brechin.

The incident occurred sometime between 7pm on Saturday, March 18, and Monday, March 20.

Damage has been caused to the roof of the garage creating a small hole and causing part of the wooden frame to fall away.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.