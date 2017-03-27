Body discovered on Arbroath beach

The family of a missing teenager reported to have fallen off a cliff have been informed after a body was discovered on Arbroath beach.

Police Scotland received a report from the public that a body had been discovered on the beach at Victoria Park at about 8.40am on Sunday morning, March 26.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently making enquiries and it is confirmed that the body of a male has been recovered.

“The identity of the male has not yet been established, but it not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances.

“The family of missing person Ralph Smith from Dundee have been informed of developments.”