Bus driver banned for three months

A bus driver who “knowingly” ran a red light before ploughing a double decker bus into a young woman has been banned from the road.

Alistair Forbes was driving the Stagecoach double decker on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, on April 6 last year when he ran a red light at the junction with Fort Street.

He then collided with pedestrian Keira Duff moments after she stepped off the kerb.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court that Miss Duff, 20, had been injured in the crash but had since made a full recovery.

Forbes, 58, of Queen Street, Dundee, was originally charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury.

But he instead pled guilty on summary complaint to an alternative charge of careless driving.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: “He hasn’t used a driving licence in a professional capacity since the incident.

“He is in the job market now and having his licence would be an advantage.

“He will not be applying for a driving job, however.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael banned Forbes from driving for three months and fined him £400.

He said: “You were driving a double decker - a big, heavy vehicle - that needs to be driving with care.

“The careless element here is that you knowingly drove through a red light at a pedestrian crossing.

“The consequence was that a member of the public was injured, but thankfully has made a recovery.”