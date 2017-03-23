Car vandalised in Brechin

Police Scotland is appealing for information in relation to vandalism incident within the cul de sac area of Argyll Street in Brechin.

The incident took place sometime between 10am on Friday, February 25, and 10am on Monday, February 27.

The offside of a blue Kia was scratched several times using a sharp object.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.