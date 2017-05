Police in Brechin are appealing for information after a car was vandalised last month.

The incident, involved a blue Toyota Yaris which was parked on Damacre Road, took place between 7.30pm on Monday, April 17, and 3.30am on Tuesday April 17.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident can you please contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak with a local officer, quoting Crime Reference number CR/10354/17.