Cars damaged in Brechin

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a number of motor vehicles were damaged in Brechin over the weekend of May 13 and 14.

The vehicles were parked and unattended in the Church Lane/Bishops Close area of Brechin when they were damaged.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Brechin would like to speak to anybody who may have information about this. The most likely times being late Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or talk to any police officer quoting the following crime reference numbers CR/012312/17, CR/012313/17 or CR/012314/17.