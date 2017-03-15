CCTV footage released in Brechin public indecency case

Officers are looking to trace a middle-aged man in connection with a pair of incidents of public indecency in Brechin last month.

Police Scotland have today (Wednesday) released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with incidents of public indecency which took place in Brechin on Monday, February 6.

The first incident occurred around 10.40am within the Co-op store on Trinity Road, the second incident later in the day, around 4.30pm in Market Street.

The man is described as being between 40-50 years of age, approximately five feet seven inches tall and of large build. He has short or shaved hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black bomber style jacket with a white logo on the left, a black baseball style cap with a white logo, blue jeans, dark trainers with a white trim around the bottom.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland, Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference CR/3885/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.