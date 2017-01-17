Changes being made to Tayside Division structure

In recent days, Tayside Division of police Scotland has put in place the final pieces of a new structure which has been months in the planning.

Police Scotland has been listening to community feedback, listening to staff and considering the future implications of legislation and re-structuring by their partners, there have been a range of reasons to change how they deploy officers in communities across Tayside.

The three local policing areas of Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross remain unchanged but within these three areas the Division has introduced a Locality model. These localities broadly mirror similar re-structuring work being carried out by the three local authorities. Each locality will be led by an Inspector reporting to their respective Area Commander.

Response to incidents and calls for service will largely be delivered by Locality Policing Teams. In addition, designated Community Policing Teams will be allocated time to work closely with communities and partners to effectively address local issues and develop a really good knowledge of their area.

The creation of the Dundee City Centre policing team is part of the new model and has already been successfully operating within Dundee for a number of weeks. Angus and Perth and Kinross have recently initiated the locality policing model and details of each are as follows:

In Angus, the three localities are:

- Arbroath, Carnoustie & Monifieth

​- Forfar, Kirriemuir & the Glens

- ​Brechin and Montrose

In Perth and Kinross, the three localities are:

- Perth City

​- North Perthshire

- ​South Perthshire

In Dundee, the four localities are:

- Lochee and the West End

- ​Strathmartine and Coldside

​- Maryfield and Dundee City Centre

​- North East, East End and Broughty Ferry

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson said: “Police Scotland supports Tayside and other Divisions in working out how best to police their local communities with the resources we have available to us.

“Each locality will have its own Inspector and that brings management and understanding of policing issues to a much more local level.

“We have changed the way Community Sergeants and Constables are tasked and deployed and they will have much more time dedicated to dealing with local community issues and getting to know their communities.

“They will be much better aligned with geographic areas so they will develop far closer links with communities.

“Our communities have told us that they believe we have lost elements of this kind of community policing so we want to return to it. People tell us they want to know their local community officers and know how to contact them. We understand people need this trust and confidence and we will all benefit from that.”

Chief Superintendent Anderson continued: “There are elements of the new model which are not themselves new and certainly we hope to return to a style of community policing which we know has worked well in the past and is appreciated by communities.

“We have taken a number of elements which we know have worked before and designed a model focused on specific localities and community policing teams, which makes best use of our available resources and is right for Tayside communities, both now and for the foreseeable future.

“Information on your locality and community teams can be found right now on the Police Scotland website. Anyone can enter their postcode and immediately obtain information about who their locality Inspector and Community Sergeants are for their area, including details of how to make contact.

“Over the next few weeks, Tayside Division will use social media to provide more information about the new locality structure and what the changes mean for communities in those particular areas.

“We would also like to emphasise that at any time, people can access the ‘Your View Counts’ online survey through the Police Scotland website and provide feedback on local policing. We do consider all comments submitted and indeed much of the feedback we have already received from the survey has informed the changes we have made.”