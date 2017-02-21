Collision damages Brechin Bridge

Brechin Bridge has been seriously damaged following a road traffic collision at the weekend.

The bridge, which has a category ‘A’ listing from Historic Environment Scotland, will undergo repairs but the extent of the damage caused is not yet known.

Speaking on Monday, an Angus Council spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the road traffic incident by Police Scotland yesterday and are currently assessing the full extent of the damage with a view to its repair.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “There was a road traffic incident on the A933 at 10.50am on Sunday. No one was injured.”

Barriers have been put in place across the damaged section of the bridge, and will remain in situ until repairs are carried out.