Four garages in Brechin broken into

Police in Brechin are appealing for information, after four garages were broken into.

The garages are all in Dalhousie Street and were broken into around 3am this morning (Monday, January 16).

The two suspects are aged late teens/early 20’s and made good their escape in a small silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any officer at Brechin Police Office or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.