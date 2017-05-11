Jail for teenager who set fire to girl

A teen who left his friend permanently scarred after burning her with an aerosol flamethrower was today (Thursday) locked up.

Luis Hill was “clowning around” with a deodorant can and a lighter when he torched a girl he was with.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the flame caught hold of the clothing of the girl he was with, burning through her tights and causing second degree burns that have left her permanently disfigured.

The pair had been fooling around with cans of deodorant and setting fire to the spray when Hill turned the aerosol in her direction.

The court heard she was caused “considerable pain” by the incident.

Hill, 18, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

The charge states that on March 14, last year he directed an aerosol can at the girl, set fire to the spray whereby her clothing was damaged, all to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Hill had originally appeared on petition in relation to the case but the matter was reduced to summary level meaning he could face only a maximum of one year in prison.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said the incident had occurred at a house party.

He added: “This was very stupid behaviour.

“It was a prank gone badly wrong and certainly wasn’t intentional.

“He has shown remorse and didn’t appreciate at that time she was injured.”

Sheriff Robert Dickson sentenced Hill to six months in a young offenders institution.

He said: “You are fortunate this case is calling on summary complaint.

“You deliberately pointed an aerosol at this young lady and caused her permanent disfigurement.

“I have seen the photos - they are nasty looking injuries.”