Montrose murder: Mother of Kimberley MacKenzie reacts with fury over sentencing

The mother of a murdered Montrose woman has described her daughter’s killer as ‘a psycho.’

Helen MacKenzie was speaking outside Livingston High Court yesterday (Tuesday) after 40-year-old Steven Jackson was given a life sentence for the murder of 37-year-old mum-of-three Kimberley MacKenzie in October 2015.

He was found guilty after trial at Glasgow High Court last month.

Judge Lady Rae ordered that Jackson, from Montrose, serve a minimum of 26 years in jail.

She also imposed an eight-year sentence on Jackson’s former lover, 29-year-old local woman Michelle Higgins.

Higgins and Jackson were both found guilty last month of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by trying to dispose of Ms MacKenzie’s body.

The murder charge against Higgins was found not proven at the trial at Glasgow High Court at end of 2016.

Mrs MacKenzie reacted with fury to the prison sentences imposed by Lady Rae yesterday, saying they were not harsh enough.

She said: “They’re both psychos.

“The sentences are ridiculous.”