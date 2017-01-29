Officers investigate thefts in Brechin

Police in Brechin are appealing for witnesses following a number of thefts in the area.

Between January 15 and 19, a blue and white Yamaha YZS 250 off road motorbike, worth around £2500, was stolen from a shed in Unthank, Brechin.

In East Bank, Brechin, between January 16 and 17 a Toyota Hilux pickup was broken into and power tools worth around £300 were stolen.

Between January 16 and 17, a Sat Nav worth around £100 was stolen from a Red Vauxhall Astra in Caledonian Road, Brechin.

Anyone with information relating to these crimes is asked to contact Police on 101.