Police appeal after Brechin incidents

Police Scotland officers in Brechin are appealing for witnesses following two recent incidents in the town.

The first took place sometime between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday, March 18, when a premises, accessed from Cross Keys Close in the town centre, was entered and a woman’s handbag, along with the contents, were stolen.

The second took place sometime between 3pm on Monday, March 20 and 3pm on Wednesday, March 22, when four wheel trims were stolen from a white Ford Transit van which was parked in Caledonian Road in Brechin.

Should anyone have any knowledge of who is responsible for these crimes or if anyone saw anything or anyone suspicious in the areas during the relevant times they should call 101 or speak to any Police Officer.