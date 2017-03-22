Police appeal after car damaged in Brechin

Police officers in Brechin are appealing for information after a car was damaged while it was parked in the Scotmid Co-op carpark on Montrose Street.

The incident took place sometime between 6am and 6pm on March 21. A silver VW Passat was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then left the scene without reporting the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Clayton or to call 101 quoting crime reference CR/7090/17.