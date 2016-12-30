Police appeal after theft in Brechin

Police in Brechin are appealing for information following a number of incidents in the past few weeks in the Brechin and Edzell areas.

The first incident took place sometime between 4pm on Thursday, December 15, and 11am on Monday, December 19, there was an attempted break in to an out building in the Southesk Street area of Brechin.

The second appeal follows a break in to a garage within The Glebe in Brechin, which took place sometime between 2pm on Tuesday, December 20, and 12pm on Thursday, December 22. Items stolen included a Nail Gun and some car parts.

The final incident occurred in Edzell High Street, where a prowler was alleged to have been trying door handles at about 1am on Tuesday, December 27.

Any information would be welcomed regarding any of the above incidents and Police can be contacted by calling 1010 or speaking to any local officer.