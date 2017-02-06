Police appeal following vandalisms and thefts in Brechin

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a number of recent incidents in Brechin.

Information is sought on vandalisms which occurred between 4pm on Saturday, January 21, and 2.30pm on Sunday, January 22, on Bridge Street. A number of vehicles have been targeted between these times with damage being carried out to the wing mirrors of each vehicle.

Information is also sought in relation to a vandalism at a property within Esk Park. The incident took place between 12.45pm and 12.55pm on Monday, January 23. The exterior door to the property was damaged, with the exterior pane of glass cracked.

Three male suspects have been described to police as follows:-

Male 1- White male, about 5ft 11”, stocky build, dark hair, wearing a green river island jacket and a pair of jeans.

Male 2- White male, about 5ft 7”, strawberry blonde hair, wearing trackies (track suit bottoms) and a hoodie.

Male 3- Wearing track suit bottoms.

All three suspects are believed to have come from a silver Audi estate, between a 98 and 2002 plate.

A red petrol driven strimmer with a hedge trimmer attachment was removed from a shed at the back of a property within North Latch Road, following a theft which occurred between 4pm on Sunday, January 22, and 8.45am on Monday January 23.

Police Scotland is seeking information in relation to a theft which occurred between 5pm on Wednesday, February 1, and 7.30am on Thursday, February 2, within Struan Quarry, located off of the Brechin to Edzell road on the B966. A quantity of red diesel was stolen from a large portable secure tank within the site.

Police are also seeking information in relation to a vandalism which occurred between 8pm Friday, February 3, and 10am Saturday, February 4, within the driveway of a property located at Wards Road. The two nearside tyres of a vehicle were punctured several times using a small pointed object.

The final incident involved damaged to a silver Peugeot 307 Estate car, which was parked in the small car park in Market Street just north of its junction with St David Street between 4pm on Thursday February 2 and 3p, on Friday Febraury 3.

Anyone with any information in relation to any of the incidents is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.