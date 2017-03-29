Police concern over youths in Sunnyside site

Police Scotland are becoming increasingly concerned about the number of youths congregating at the old Sunnyside Hospital site in Hillside.

The concern comes after several youths were recently observed climbing onto the roofs of the disused buildings, some of which are in a poor state of repair.

Police Scotland has said that increased patrols will be undertaken in the area by local officers and that anyone traced within or on the buildings will be dealt with robustly.

Members of the public are also being urged to report any sightings of youths in the grounds of Sunnyside hospital.