Police investigate attempted theft in Brechin

Police in Brechin are appealing for witnesses following the attempted theft of a lawn mower last month.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place at around 6.15pm on Friday, December 23, 2016, at a property on Park Road, near to the junction with Bog Road in Brechin.

One male was disturbed and made off into Bog Road, towards the railway bridge. He is described as late teens, thin build and was wearing faded blue jeans and a grey hip length jacket. He may have been with a second male who was on a small bicycle.

Anyone who could help with this enquiry or who known the person or persons responsible is asked to call 101, speak to any Police Officer or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.