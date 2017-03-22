Police issue property security advice

Angus residents are being advised by Police Scotland to consider their security, after a number of properties have been targeted, particularly garages, sheds and outbuildings.

Overnight on Monday, March 20 into Tuesday, March 21, a power washer and saw was removed from a garage in Alexandra Place, Arbroath where two males were seen acting suspiciously nearby aged approximately 20 to 28 years. Trailers have also been stolen from the Auchterhouse area and Fergus Square, Arbroath.

Advice from Police Scotland includes:-

• Never leave a garage or garden shed unlocked, especially if it has a connecting door to the house.

• Fit strong padlocks to shed and garage doors, and make sure that the doors are solid enough not to be kicked in. Fit hasps and hinges with non-returnable screws or coach bolts.

• Consider additional mortise locks with metal keepers or striking plates.

• Lock ladders inside your garage or shed. Alternatively chain or padlock them horizontally to a sturdy bracket on an outside wall.

• Consider having lockable steel boxes fitted to the floor to store your tools in, or anchor posts fitted to the floor to secure larger tools and equipment by use of steel cable or chains.

• Visibly and permanently mark property you keep in sheds and garages.

Police have also highlighted the benefits of security lighting, noting:-

• Good lighting can put off or draw attention to a thief.

• Use high-efficiency low-energy lighting, controlled by a dusk-to-dawn sensor switch so that it comes on only when it’s dark.

• Lights that come on if they sense movement can be annoying to neighbours and dangerous to passing traffic. If you have these, make sure they are directed downwards.

• Fit lights out of easy reach – at a height of at least 2.5 metres (eight feet).

A Police spokesperson said: “Residents and commercial operations within the countryside areas are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as items such as fuel, batteries and metals are often the target of thefts.

“It is important for all residents within our local communities to remember that if you see anything suspicious at all, don’t keep this information to yourself. If a crime is occurring or about to take place contact the Police immediately on 999. If you have information use the non-emergency number 101.

“There are a number of Neighbourhood Watch schemes in the Angus area that you can join or if not why not start one yourself. For further information or crime prevention advice contact your local Community policing team. You can also visit the website at www.neighbourhoodwatchscotland.co.uk.

“If you have any information you think may be useful to the Police telephone 101 or in an emergency 999. You can provide anonymous information to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”