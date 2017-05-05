Stain glass window damaged

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a stain glass window was damaged at St Andrews Episcopal Church in Brechin.

The incident took place between 12pm on Sunday, April 23, and 12pm on Thursday, April 27. The damage was caused to a large stain glass window and the cost of repair is substantial.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident can you please contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak with a local officer, quoting Crime Reference number CR/10627/17.