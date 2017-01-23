Theft of forklifts from Brechin

Police Scotland is appealing for information after two forklifts were stolen from Brechin on Friday, January 20, sometime between 2am and 2.30am.

The Manitou MLT643 forklifts were taken from a yard at Ness Plant on the Forfar Road at Brechin.

The forklifts are valued at £50,000 each.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.