Double delight with local drama group’s new productions

The Edzell Drama Group put on their next productions, two more one-act plays either side of an interval, on Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11.

Curtain up in the Inglis Hall is at 7.30pm. The first play is an affectionate look at old-time music hall performers, set in the modern day. “Gerri and the Atrics” are true vintage troupers on tour and the play is set in the “green room”, where they are getting ready once more to step into the limelight. As the minutes tick down to curtain call, the performers play on each other’s foibles, alongside making fond allowance for troupe leader Gerri. Ken Aitken is Harry, and his troupe includes stalwarts such as Anne Newsome, Rosemary Spence, Mo McIntosh, Geoff Elliot and Alan Keenan. Following refreshments, also available on arrival, the audience can look forward to what will apparently be the final act in Sherlock Holmes’ long career. Sherlock (Andy Turnbull) is accompanied by Dr John Watson (Jake Wood) and Inspector Lestrade (Brian Waller), who have returned from Grassmere in the Lake District, with a mystery to solve. Two newcomers take to the stage with Emma Farrell as Mrs Hudson and Faye Lindsay as Lady Michelle Beaufont, who is seeking help to find the missing Kalimari diamond, seemingly stolen from Beaufont Hall.