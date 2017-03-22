Czech trip for green fingered students

D&A College students will be honing their green-fingers in Prague, as part of a work experience trip.

A total of 15 students from the NC level 5 horticulture and landscaping programmes are heading for the Czech capital.

The two week work experience visit to Prague falls under the auspices of Erasmus+, a project aimed at allowing students to travel and learn abroad.

In a bid to cultivate a wider understanding of the industry the contingent are undertaking work with the Silva Tarouca Research Institute for Landscape and Ornamental Gardening, and in the Stromavka Park, home of Troja Chateau and its impressive gardens, each day of their visit.

Also on the agenda are: a field trip to the Vysehrad Cemetery, where composer Dvorak and artist Mucha are buried; the Prague zoological gardens; the Czech Agricultural University; and the Malesice botanical garden.

Gregor McGillivray, course leader, said: “Prague may be famous for its history, architecture, writers, composers and artists but the city has a horticultural heritage as well, the gardens at Troja date from the 17th century.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students to work in an exciting and, for some, and exotic environment. Students will rarely have the chance to do this kind of work.”