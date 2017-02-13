‘Future Me’ campaign launched

A new ‘Future Me’ campaign has been launched across Scotland as part of the early years initiative ‘Read, Write, Count’ for young children.

The Scottish Government scheme encourages families to share their children’s dreams for the future. To mark the launch, children and parents took part in a ‘Future Me’ session with a reading from award-winning children’s author Simon Puttock at Riverside Museum in Glasgow.

‘Future Me’ supports families to talk with their children about their hopes and aspirations, with the aim of helping to improve their lives in the future. It asks families to share those dreams, either as a picture, letter or film on the ‘Future Me’ wall at www.futureme.scot

John Swinney, Education and Skills secretary, said: “This will not only help to raise aspirations, increase attainment and deliver better outcomes it will also provide families with ideas they can do together to build essential lifelong skills which will benefit their children whatever they decide to do. I look forward to seeing the dreams of our young people throughout the country shared on the Future Me wall.”

As well as online entries, entry forms can be posted at local libraries in the ‘Future Me’ post box.