Innovative Angus schools showcase their hard work in science challenge

Angus secondary schools have been showcasing their innovative side at a 10-week competition.

S2 pupils from Brechin, Carnoustie, Monifieth, Montrose and Webster’s were all participating in Go4SET competition, designed to launch them into stellar careers in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM).

The celebration and assessment day took place on March 1 at Dundee & Angus College and pupils got the chance to showcase their hard work to a panel of expert judges, plus guests from industry, government and the pupils’ families.

The teams, which also included pupils from Baldragon Academy, Grove Academy, Morgan Academy, Perth Grammar and Perth High School, were working on an environmental project during which they were mentored by experts from local companies.

Prizes awarded on the day included Best Teamwork, which was won by Monifieth High School, and the Pupils’ Choice Award, which went to Baldragon Academy.

The judges awarded the overall prize to Carnoustie High School for producing the most innovative project and professional report. The team will now go on to compete in the National Final in June. This annual competition encourages pupils to gain an understanding of how STEM is central to the world as we know it, giving an insight into the galaxy of future careers they could take advantage of.

Meg Wright, Scotland Director for competition-organisers EDT, said: “Go4SET encourages young pupils of today to be the engineers and scientists of tomorrow. It also helps them develop skills in team working, communication, report writing and problems solving – all essential skills in today’s world of work.”

The organisations supporting this year’s teams are GSK, Tokheim, Tayside Contracts, Michelin and NCR.

Viridor is the main sponsor of Go4SET across Scotland and Martin Grey, head of media relations & public affairs, commented: “As Scotland’s leading recycling, renewable energy and sustainable waste partner working with 96% of local authorities we are keen to encourage young people to get involved in energy management.

“Viridor are delighted to support the Go4SET programme across Scotland, challenging young people to think about their environment and future. Like Viridor, young people are committed to their environment and conscious of how they utilise resources. I look forward to seeing the results of the project findings when the pupils return to report their findings at the CAD events.”