Langlands and Aberlemno pupils triumph

A joint team from Langlands Primary School in Forfar and Aberlemno Primary School triumphed in the Violin Ensemble category at the Arbroath Music Festival on Thursday.

Catriona Hall (Aberlemno) joined with Beth Fordyce, Eilidh McDiarmid, Tessa Allison and Naomi McCallum in the winning ensemble.

Tessa also came first in the Individual Violin category for ages 13 and under with Naomi coming a close second.

Tess and Naomi continued their winning form with a second for their duet.

The Langlands Brass Ensemble, consisting of William Pirie, Hayley McWalter, Nathan Kay and Sarah Livie, also did well at the festival, coming second in their category.

Pictured here are the Violin Ensemble with their trophies - from left - Naomi McCallum, Tessa Allison, Beth Fordyce and Eilidh McDiarmid.

Catriona Hall is missing from the picture.