Minister impressed by Brechin campus

The Scottish Government Minister for Employability and Training had an opportunity to tour the recently opened Brechin Community campus last week.

Jamie Hepburn MSP was in Brechin to help present certificates of accomplishment to apprentices at Forster Roofing and afterwards visited the campus where he was very impressed, by all accounts.

Brechin High School’s rector, Mr Archie Bathgate, said: “Jamie Hepburn, MSP, Minister for Employability and Training, was only one of a number of distinguished guests visiting Brechin Community Campus on Monday 13th March. Mr Hepburn had been invited to Brechin by one of our business partners, Forster Roofing, to hand out certificates to apprentices on completion of their training. Mr Hepburn then came to the campus to look round our new Construction Training Centre.”

Mr Bathgate continued: “The Training Centre, funded by the Scottish Government, is a joint project between Brechin High School and Forster Roofing, and a response to the Government’s Developing the Young Workforce agenda. Through this partnership Forster Roofing will move all their staff training to our campus, facilitating training for school pupils in industry level qualifications. We hope through this partnership to begin training for Foundation Apprenticeships in Civil Engineering in the Autumn. This is a truly innovative project and the only one of its kind in the whole UK.

“Before leaving, Mr Hepburn asked for a tour of our campus and, obviously impressed, said it is the best new build school that he has seen. One up for Brechin!”