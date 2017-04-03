New board members at D&A College

Two women are taking up vacant seats on D&A College board.

Both Trisha Pirie, of Laurencekirk, and Dundee resident Donna Fordyce, are employed by Scottish Enterprise, and both attended an event designed to encourage more people to consider board membership.

In a bid to bring the best people on board D&A College teamed up with Changing the Chemistry, a charitable organisation committed to improving board effectiveness through diversity.

As well as bringing a wealth of business acumen, Donna, has experience of being a college student – the account manager with Scottish Enterprise gained an HND business admin in 1999 before going on to gain a degree in business.

Trisha also has college experience having originally achieved SVQ 3 childcare and education before embarking on a career change into business both in the private and public sectors – and being named ‘Woman of Inspiration’ by the Association of Scottish Businesswomen.

The new board member was one of the founding management team of Arbroath-based Journeycall Ltd and, as managing director, saw the business grow to a £35m turnover in just four years.

Trisha and Donna are each taking up one of the 12 non-executive positions on the board which has a total of 18 members including the college principal, student and staff members.

The board and each of its committees meet four times a year in either Arbroath or Dundee.

Donna is looking forward to bringing her experience to bear to help understand and resolve the challenges facing not only those keen to be educated but college’s foresight in delivering courses for the future.

She said: “Ensuring courses are fit for future employers’ needs, working with employers and producing work-ready students is a key driver.

Trisha believes her career includes practical experience in many of the college’s areas of strategic focus including: having a major impact on the local and wider economy; delivering innovative technology solutions and employability and engagement strategies.

Trisha, who is about to embark on a diploma in law, said: “I am an advocate of lifelong learning and think everyone should have the opportunity to be their greatest work in progress.

“D&A College delivers this opportunity to its students and to the wider community and I am delighted to be invited to be part of that.”

Board chairwoman Angela McCusker said: “We are committed to having a wide range of talent on our board and I believe Donna and Trisha will make a magnificent contribution.”