Noteworthy spell for Brechin string pupils

It’s been a busy spell for Brechin string players - with a host of competitions and performances in recent weeks.

The Brechin High Young String Player of the Year finalists was adjudicated by Leah Lynch, music teacher at Brechin High School, for the heats, and by Christine Kackson, schools and learning support officer with Angus Council, for the final. The junior winner was Vincent Ewart (S1), intermediate winner was Jessica Sim (S3) and the senior winner Jas de Guzman (S6). The overall winner was Sarah Robertson (S6). Musicians also took part in the Margaret Jamieson competition, which is for p6 and p7 string pupils from Andover, Edzell and Maisondieu Primary Schools. Special mentions went to Millie Boulcott, Orla Bryce, Beth Davidson, Grace Kelly, Maia Birse-Archbold, William Chong and Mackenzie Richards. Niamh Bryce came in third place, Robbie Burke in second, and Mattea Chalmers came in first. Third place winner The adjudicators were Margaret Jamieson, former Strings Instructor with Angus Council, and Alison Hart, former music teacher with Angus Council.

Brechin Cluster Strings concert

The Brechin High Chamber Ensemble perfomed over Easter Holidays in Cologne, as part of a Brechin High School Music and Art Trip. The ensemble performed at the Internationale Friedensschule Köln (Cologne International School) and at the Chocolate Museum.

Finally, string players form across Brechin cluster schools gathered to perform together at the Brechin Cluster Strings Concert. The event featured string pupils from Andover, Edzell, Stracathro and Maisondieu Primary Schools and Brechin High School. The evening consisted of ensembles, orchestras and solos from the winners of the Margaret Jamieson competition and Brechin High Young String Player of the Year.

Participants in the Margaret Jamieson competition