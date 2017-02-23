One school closed and transport hit by weather

Tarfside Primary School is to be closed all day, following access issues, and several other schools have been impacted by transport issues.

Tarfside is closed as a result of road and footpath access.

While, several school buses have been late, or unable to serve certain areas.

The list is as follows:-

Contract K/26 Stagecoach - Bus ran late due to blocked road (tipped over tractor). Websters HS informed.

Contract K/25 JP Minicoaches - unable to serve the following points: Dalnamer and B961/Eastmill R/E. Operator started at B951/Westerton/Ballintore Junction. Websters HS informed.

Contract ASP/5 PJ Taxis - unable to operator due to impassable road (overturned car blocking main Aberlemno Road). Forfar Academy informed.

Contract ASP/7 P J Taxis - unable to operator due to impassable road (overturned car blocking main Aberlemno Road. Parent and school aware of.

Contract B/7 Glenesk Travel - unable to serve Waterhead R/E & Auchowrie R/E. Parents and Edzell PS informed.