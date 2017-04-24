Pupils curate Anne Frank exhibition

Third year history pupils at Brechin Community Campus have turned curators for an Anne Frank exhibition, following a school collaboration with The Anne Frank Trust UK.

Pupils have been trained to be Peer Guides following an intensive, day-long workshop presented by Eilidh Lean of The Anne Frank Trust. The workshop equipped pupils to present talks on themes such as Understanding Prejudice; Responsibility and Resistance; The Historical Context of the Holocaust; Human Rights; Identity and Diversity.

Pupils have been delivering guided tours of the exhibit throughout it’s two week installation on Campus, with the exhibition, entitled ‘Anne Frank: A History for Today’, ending on Friday. April 28.

The Anne Frank Schools Programme takes the poignant messages of Anne’s life and diary and helps students understand the damage caused by prejudice and hatred.

It helps young people:

Increase their knowledge of Anne Frank and the Holocaust.

Understand the consequences of unchecked prejudice and discrimination.

Explore, understand, respect and celebrate cultural diversity.

Learn more about themselves and their local community.

Increase their confidence, as they develop their literacy and presentation skills.

Develop respect for others.

Principle Teacher of Social Subjects, Ralph Coates, said of the Schools Programme: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity for our pupils to promote key societal themes of tolerance and diversity, and share understanding of the dangers of prejudice. The programme is designed to share the messages of Anne’s story within our local community and empower participating pupils, giving them key transferable skills.”