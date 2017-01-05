Pupils distraught after fairy trail vandalism

A young Brechin girl has said her headteacher would be “very upset” to learn of the damage done to the town’s fairy trail.

Pupils at Maisondieu Primary School installed fairy doors and wooden houses to brighten up the route, to mark their headteacher’s retirement.

One of the fairy doors on the trail

However, nine-year-old Izzy Hoggins has written to the Brechiner about the incident: “It was so much fun to make them and play “spot the fairy doors” and also the fairy houses. But sadly I have just found out that they have been destroyed.

“Why would anyone want to do that? We worked so hard. It took weeks to plan, create and finish it.

“This was one of our surprises to our headteacher as she was leaving. I think she would be very upset, but thankfully we all took photos.

“Perhaps some of your readers might help us fix it.”