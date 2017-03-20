Angus MP to mark Earth Hour this weekend

Mike Weir MP will switch his lights out for WWF’s tenth Earth Hour as he makes a special pledge to help protect the planet.

The Angus MP will join millions of people across the world who will show they care about the future with a global lights out event on Saturday, March 25, at 8.30pm.

Last year’s event was supported across 178 countries as they sent a united message that more needs to be done to tackle climate change and build a sustainable future.

Mr Weir said: “I am delighted to support WWF’s Earth Hour this year to demonstrate how important it is that we take climate change seriously.

“I am proud to be a member of a parliament which has set ambitious targets to reduce our carbon emissions over the coming decades, and I will continue to urge the UK and Scottish governments to deliver clear plans in order to live up to these ambitions.”

Last year, iconic landmarks across the UK from Big Ben to Edinburgh Castle all switched their lights off in support of the campaign.

Naomi Hicks, Head of WWF UK’s Earth Hour, said: “We are at a real crossroads when it comes to our planet’s future.

“We all need to act and do what we can to protect our planet from the impacts of climate change.

“That’s why it’s great that MPs are giving their support to this year’s campaign and we hope they will inspire many others in their constituencies and communities to sign up and get involved on 25th March.”

Everyone can join in WWF’s Earth Hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. For more information and to sign up please visit wwf.org.uk/2017earthhour