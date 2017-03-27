Funding restored for Angus offshore windfarm project

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has welcomed the news that an offshore windfarm project has cleared a significant hurdle.

The 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe development, planned for off the coast of Angus, was in jeopardy after missing out on UK Government Contract for Difference support and becoming one of four such North Sea projects to fall victim of a successful judicial review brought by the RSPB.

However, developers Mainstream Renewable Power have secured a reversal of the funding decision after the London Court of Arbitration instructed the Low Carbon Contracts Company to restore Neart na Gaoithe’s Cfd.

And a ruling on the Scottish Government’s appeal against the judicial review determination, which was heard in the Court of Session in February, is due by the summer.

Graeme Dey MSP commented: “The restoration of Contract for Difference support for Neart na Gaoithe is great news. Now it’s fingers crossed that the deeply disappointing block put on the four developments planned off the Angus and Fife coast will also be removed so we can press on with de carbonising Scotland’s electricity supply.

“Legitimate concerns over impacts on seabirds should always be taken account of in consenting offshore projects but if we don’t address Climate Change then there will be an even greater threat to an even wider range of bird species. It is to be hoped the appeal is upheld, any concerns the RSPB retains can be addressed through negotiation over turbine sitings, and we are able to proceed with Neart na Gaoithe.”